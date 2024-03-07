IMSU Expels 238 Students Over Fake Admission Letters

.Accuses Hackers, Scammers As Reason

Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has unveiled plans to expel no fewer than two hundred and thirty-eight students for their involvement in a scandalous scheme revolving around counterfeit admission letters.

Issuing a stern warning to both perpetrators and collaborators, the institution’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ralph Njoku, disclosed that these students, in collusion with their parents and guardians, orchestrated a sophisticated ploy to manipulate the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and IMSU websites, fabricating false admission letters to feign enrollment at the prestigious institution.

In an official press statement on Tuesday, Njoku underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that the individuals parading these fraudulent documents are not recognized as bonafide students of Imo State University.

“Parents should note that the actions of these swindlers had greatly jeopardized the future of their children and wards.