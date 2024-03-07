UZODINMA BEGINS APPOINTMENT OF NEW CABINET MEMBERS

.AS ONUEGBU RETURNS AS HEAD OF POLITICAL BUREAU

As Trumpeta Newspaper earlier reported weeks ago, that Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma will commence the appointment of the members of his new State Executive Council in a peace-meal announcements, the Governor has kickstarted the process.

With a Press Release signed by his Chief Press Secretary CPS, and Special Adviser, SA, on Media, Sir Oguwuike Nwachukwu, the Governor has returned Bar(Chief) Enyinna Onuegbu as the Head of Political Bureau, Imo State.

As predicted early that Uzodinma will return Onuegbu, having cleared the twenty seven(27) Local Government Areas in the State during the Nov 11, 2023 Imo Governorship election, Onuegbu’s return did not take many by surprise.

By the constitution of Nigeria which stipulates that all State Executives have Sixty Days, at which to prepare the list of their Cabinet members, Governor Uzodinma will within the next few days unveil the list of his new cabinet, having spent over 50days already without a constituting Imo State Executive Council EXCO.

Sources told Trumpeta that within the next few hours, Governor Uzodinma will continue to release more names of Appointees in batches.

Onuegbu, a native of Ngor Okpala LGA, Imo State, has remained a close ally to Uzodinma ever since he teamed up with the Uzodinma faction of Imo PDP, following the Makarafi/Sherrif imbroglio that tore the party into two in Imo.

He was first appointed the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, before Uzodinma moved him to that of power.

He returned to Uzodinma’s Cabinet as Special Adviser SA, and Head of Political Bureau, a position which placed him on the same level as Commissioners.

Before Onuegbu’s latest appointment, Uzodinma had appointed the Head of Imo Liaison Office, Abuja.

The Governor who gradually is settling down after embarking on a long holiday, after he was inaugurated for a second term on Jan 15, 2024, is yet to appoint some critical positions like the Secretary to the State Government, and Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Indications are that such sensitive positions will follow in the coming hours or days.

Meanwhile, many people are saying that Onuegbu’s reappointment is a reposing of trust by the Governor on him, and for his office which facilitated Uzodinma to sweep the entire 27 LGAs in the State during the last Guber election, which has not happened before, since the history of Governorship elections in Imo State.