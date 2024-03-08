Imo Marketing Company: How Grow Orlu Project Facilitator, Nixon Okwara’s Advise Boost Policy Formation 

•Writes Uzodimma

In a proactive move geared towards propagating price control of goods and commodities in Imo State as well as ensuring self sufficiency, the Director General of Grow Orlu Project, Prince Nixon Okwara has proffered suggestions to the Government of Imo State on how best to achieve a sound result.

Nixon Okwara who had on his earlier broadcast on February 23, 2024 suggested to the government of Imo State on the revival of the Imo Marketing Board.

In commending the governor for the thought-out policy, Nixon Okwara explained that it fall on the principle and objective of the Grow Orlu Project.

Adding that the Grow Orlu Project is akin to all policies, projects and programs that will alleviate the suffering of the Masses.

Moreso, the DG opined that for the fact the marketing board will promote growth and development of the residents of Orlu and Imo State, he consents fully to the move.

On the said recommendation, he suggested that the reintroduction of the Board will play a crucial role in addressing the pressing issues of food insecurity and rising prices of essential commodities.

Said he, “The Imo Marketing Board, with its infrastructure and distribution networks, can effectively coordinate subsidized direct sales of grains and foodstuff to the masses. By leveraging economies of scale and government subsidies, the board can ensure that staple food items are made available to citizens at affordable prices.

“Reviving the Imo Marketing Board will not only ameliorate the hardship faced by many families struggling to put food on the table but also help control the price of goods in the market. By providing a regulated channel for the distribution of essential commodities, the board can prevent price gouging and ensure equitable access to food for all segments of society.

“Furthermore, the revival of the Imo Marketing Board presents an opportunity to support local farmers and promote agricultural development in the state. Through partnerships with small holder farmers and cooperatives, the board can procure locally produced grains and foodstuff, thereby stimulating economic growth and creating employment opportunities within the agricultural sector.

“In conclusion, the revival of the Imo Marketing Board is a pragmatic and proactive step towards addressing food security challenges and stabilizing prices in the market. I urge policymakers and stakeholders to prioritize this initiative as part of broader efforts to improve the welfare and well-being of our citizens.

O’nix”

However, in apparent recognition of the salient economic advise from Prince Okwara, the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved that the marketing board be revitalized.

In his announcement, Uzodimma highlighted that by so doing, the State would boast of producing what the residents of the State would consume and a policy geared towards local production and accessibility to essential goods.

This newspaper further learnt from Uzodimma that a voucher scheme will be implemented with the aim of providing subsidized access to goods for our people.

He further instructed that the establishment of Imo Marketing Company desks in all 27 Local Governments and at the State Secretariat for registration be implemented immediately.

Elaborating more on the call for the full implementation of the marketing board, Prince Nixon Okwara hinted,

“The recent implementation of food subsidy through the Imo Marketing Board marks a pivotal step forward. As an advocate for this approach towards price control, Prince Nixon Okwara has been vocal in his support across various platforms. Commending the executive Governor of Imo State for his attentive and caring leadership, I applaud the decision to address this critical issue.

“To ensure the sustainability of this initiative, it is imperative to establish a comprehensive supply chain analysis, robust warehousing system, and effective cost-cutting measures. The institutional frameworks must be revamped to adapt to the current socio-economic landscape, moving beyond the traditional templates of the past.

“The implementation process should mirror that of a marketing board, aiming to generate small profits after gross revenues. A one-off budget should be allocated initially, with further funding contingent upon demand and supply dynamics. This should not be a platform for political settlement but rather a professionally managed endeavor.

“Appointing individuals of integrity and competence to oversee operations is paramount. Regular audits, both quarterly and yearly, are necessary to ensure transparency and accountability. Only through diligent management and strategic planning can this noble endeavor thrive and benefit the people of Imo State in the long run.

“Additionally, a new strategy focused on local manufacturers must be adopted. Unlike in the past, where state-owned entities were primary producers, today’s landscape requires collaboration with private producers. This shift demands meticulous diligence to ensure availability and affordability without overburdening the government.

“Embracing a targeted approach that engages local manufacturers will enhance the program’s sustainability and effectiveness. By fostering collaboration, transparency, and accountability, Imo’s food subsidy program can serve as a model for other states to emulate in Nigeria’s quest for economic resilience and prosperity”.