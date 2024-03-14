Isiebu Community Presents Hilary Aguguo As Eze-Elect To DAGS

By Innocent Osuoha.

The people of Isiebu Amairinato Autonomous Community in Isiala Mbano LGA has presented Mr Hilary Aguguo as their Eze-elect.

Barring any challenges, Mr Hilary Aguguo will be occupying the throne which had been vacant following the death of Eze Hyacinth Onyenankeya.

Presenting the Eze-elect to Sir Barr Emeka Oduah, the Director of Administration and General Services (DAGS) at Umuelemai, Isiala Mbano LGA, the President- General of Isiebu Amairinato Autonomous Community (IADU) Ichie Bonaventure Onuoha said the people of Isiebu Autonomous Community, saw in Mr Hilary Aguguo a man of integrity whom the people of Isiebu will enjoy his love and kindness for quality leadership.

He declared that the presentation delegation came with some vital documents such as Isiebu Autonomous Community history and constitution as well as the Eze-elect’s three year tax clearance certificate which they sought to tender as evidence that Mr Hilary Aguguo was indeed the peoples’ choice.

Ichie Onuoha also spoke of the academic standing of their choice who is happily married with children and also presently the Managing Director of Hi-Tech Motors Nigeria limited, Lagos.

Receiving the credentials and documents, the DAGS, Isiala Mbano LGA, Sir Barr Emeka Oduah thanked the delegation for the peaceful way they went about the selection which he said had made his job easy.

Sir Emeka then assured that he would transmit the documents to the appropriate authorities for necessary actions.