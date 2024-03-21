Why Ihedioha Must Quit PDP Now – Nwankwo 

A grassroots based politician and community inclined philanthropist, Hon (Dr) Marcel Nwankwo, has added his voice to the growing calls urging the immediate past Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, to urgently dump the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and look for a credible alternative from among all the other existing political parties.

Nwankwo, a political leader in Okigwe Zone who also is a force to reckon with in Imo political circles is equally the initiator and founder of the critically strong pressure group known as Oha Nwem Progressive Foundation, said the Imo PDP is in a state of comatose and cannot be redeemed. Therefore, it is advisable that Ihedioha jumps out of it before it becomes too late.

According to him, “From all indications, the PDP both at the national and state levels are on life support, with a dilapidated oxygen machine. Its remedy is not guaranteed at all. If you look at it critically, you will see clearly that the soul and spirit of the party are gone. What is left is just an empty shell in form of flesh or body. But I can tell you that the flesh is an ordinary dust if the soul and spirit are out of it. That is, it is just a matter of time before it starts to decay.

“Therefore, I most urgently call on His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, to quit PDP for a peaceful, united, progressive as well as people oriented party where his wealth of experience and contributions will be appreciated”.

The enterprising and upwardly mobile Nwankwo who is a social crusader and human capacity builder, stressed that Ihedioha, a founding member of PDP who has assiduously worked for the successes of PDP since 1998, was dumped unceremoniously by the same party he laboured for in both rain and sunshine, insisting it was a most cruel action against him by the national leadership of the party enroute the 2023 Imo governorship election.

He also argued that the way and manner the party has been treating the South East zone since 2022 when it elected its presidential candidate outside the region, as well as the party’s insensitivity towards South East’s choice of the national secretary of the party, are enough grounds for Ihedioha to quit.

The Oha Nwem initiator from Okigwe LGA maintained that if public office is for public good, then, Ihedioha who through his seven month reign as governor in 2019 showed capacity and character, must be encouraged to look for an alternative platform other than PDP to realize his governorship ambition of 2027 which will be beneficial to the people of Imo State.