City Of David Tabernacle, Restoration Chapel Unveiled in Imo

. Bishop Njoku , Others Express Gratitudes

By Amaechi Chidinma

Over the weekend, City of David Tabernacle-Restoration Chapel, was Commissioned in Imo State, Nigeria.

The well attended event which took place at FSP Park, Mbari / Wetheral Road in the capital city of Owerri witnessed the convergence of Christian faithful , Clergy men and women and the commissioning of the church , which is situated at Plot 271 Ikenegbu layout , Beside Fidelity Bank , Ikenegbu , Owerri .

In a chat with Newsmen , the Bishop of City of David Tabernacle , Bishop Joel Njoku – Andrew disclosed that he started the Church in the Maryland , United States of America and by God’s grace , the Divine commission has led to the spread of the word of God across the globe .

Bishop Njoku – Andrew noted that the divine commission have come to stay in Owerri. He said he started City Of David Tabernacle, Restoration Chapel, to restore humanity, after graduating from a Biblical tertiary institution in Oklahoma, United States of America. He maintained that the church under his Divine commission is saddled with the responsibility of bringing restoration to the dying world. Continuing , The Bishop of City of David Tabernacle , Restoration Chapel Bishop Njoku – Andrew hinted that the church have branches across Nations and have organized crusades also in many nations to expand the message of Restoration with testimonies , He reiterated , that God has been so faithful .

Speaking on the harsh economic situation in the country, Bishop Joel Njoku – Andrew urged Christians to humble themselves before God. He said hardship in the land gives Christians the opportunity to know their stand in the faith which will be evident in their spiritual life. He enjoined Christians to be stead fast in prayer.

In his speech the Administrator of the church Pst. Herbert Njoku , said Christian faithful have joyfully converged to witness the official commissoning of the church and one year anniversary , He urged Christians to seek first the kingdom of God , and God will restore their lost glory .in his ministration , Pst Herbert Njoku gave a brief incite of how City of David Tabernacle Stated in Owerri , he said ” while we were looking for where to start , we got a large expance of land in Abuja , but Bishop said, no , and I told Bishop that I have Generating set , TV and few other gadgets and we connected to him and we started , as at last Sunday we have about 459 people in attendance , City of David is looking for Souls to save ” he expressed .

In his ministration , Rev .Chidi Okoroafor said ” I see God bringing spiritual and physical restoration in this church ” , he Said City of David Tabernacle will be a place for the manifestation of Unknown prophets.

In their respective speeches, the Chairman Of Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria PFN, Imo state Chapter , Bishop Dennis Jacobs and Renowned Bishop Edohasim a Guest Minister , commended the event . While tasking the Clergymen and women in the church to ensure they bring more people into the vine yard of God.

During the official commissoning of the Church , there were live ministrations from other top Gospel artistes and preachers in Nigeria including Evangelist Patience Ozokwor ( Mama G. ) , Cornelius Benjamin , Voice of The Cross led by Apostle Dr. Lazarus Chukwuoma and Reverend Emma Ogbonna , and songs by Evangelist Uzochi Andrew and other anointed ministers of the Gospel.