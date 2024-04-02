Gunmen Kill Woman “Madam Stainless” In Imo

It was indeed a gloomy Easter period for members and residents of Umudiaku Egbuoma in Oguta LGA of Imo State following the killing of a woman simply known as Mrs Stainless.

In a circulating video, the heartbreaking scene of the lifeless body of Mrs Stainless who was allegedly fatally shot dead by some yet to identified gunmen at her residence in Egbuoma.

The footage captures the haunting moment when Madam Stainless lies lifeless, amidst the anguished cries of her loved ones at the background.

Trumpeta gathered that, “The Pressman Newspaper, upon receiving the distressing video, diligently verified its authenticity and truly confirmed that she was dead.

Also, “A message forwarded to online shares the tragic news: “This morning, a lifeless woman was discovered, a victim of unknown gunmen in Umudiaku Egbuoma, Oguta LGA of Imo State. The deceased, identified as Ms. Stainless, was a member of the Okekeogunji family.”

Reports confirmed that the tragic incident unfolded on Friday, March 29th, 2024 at the hours of the morning time.

Further intensifying the grief, a series of voice notes allegedly from one of Stainless’ sons surfaced, accusing certain members of her late mother’s family of involvement in her untimely death.

Reportedly, the motive behind the attack stems from a dispute over a parcel of farmland bequeathed by their late grandfather in Egbuoma Ancient Kingdom, Oguta LGA of Imo State, Nigeria.

As investigations progress, the community grapples with shock and devastation over the loss of Madam Stainless, whose memory will forever remain in their hearts amidst the unresolved questions surrounding her tragic passing.

The Police were yet to make an official statement regarding the statement as at the time of the report.