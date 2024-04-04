Ngor Okpala PDP Ward 9 Chairman, Okorie, Goes Home Tomorrow 

Tomorrow, Friday April 5, 2024, all roads will lead to Umuota, Umuhu in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, Imo State as the body of Hon Bonaventure Okorie is lowered to mother earth.

Until his death, Okorie was the Peoples Democratic Party PDP Chairman of Ward Nine (9) Ngor Okpala.

According to a release by his family, there will be a Christian Wake keeping in his compound in Umuota today, April 4, Thursday, by 8pm.

On Friday by 8am, his Body will leave Hossana Mortuary along Airport Road, Umuowa, Ngor Okpala LGA, for lying in state in his Compound.

The Funeral church Service will also hold in the same Venue.

Sunday will be the outing service for the family.

Speaking to the Press, the Apex Leader of PDP in Ward 9 Umuhu, and Former Deputy National Financial Secretary of PDP, Abuja, Hon Chief Henry Ekpe (HADUR) described late Bona Okorie as a childhood Friend with whom he grew up in the village those youthful days and later became a Political allies until death took Bona away.

‘”He was a strong man with strong character and stubborn when he is pursuing a course he believes him” Ekpe said

The Leader maintained that PDP lost a strong Man in Okorie and wished the PDP family the fortitude to fill the vacuum, and the family the Strength to bear the irreparable loss.

“While he faced the health challenges I was there for him, but God knows the best and may his soul rest in perfect peace”‘ Chief Ekpe declared.