Imo Police Parade Two Indian Hemp Dealers

Intelligence-led raids on some shanties and flash points in Ihiagwa on 18/04/2023, by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Narcotics Unit, led to the arrest of two suspected dealers of Indian Hemp (Cannabis Sativa). Large quantities of weeds suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered in the suspect’s criminal hideout.

The suspects, Kelechi Ekeopra, ‘m’ and John Aburodo, ‘m’, are currently cooling their heels in Police Custody where a thorough investigation has been initiated to apprehend other suspects in the distribution chain. They will arraigned in court upon completion of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma has reassured the good people of Imo State of the Command’s unalloyed commitment to clamp down on hard drug dealers and peddlers in the State. He implored parents/guardians to caution their children and wards against indulging in the intake or sale of hard drug substances, warning that violators will face severe legal consequences.