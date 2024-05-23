May 30th Celebration: MASSOB, Security Operators Set To Clash As Secession Group Insist On Going Ahead With Event

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has insisted that the May 30th Biafra Day celebration must hold despite threats by Nigeria security agents.

MASSOB said there will be a sit-at-home exercise in commemoration of the 57th anniversary of the declaration of Biafra Republic by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

According to a statement signed by Comrade Uchenna Madu, Leader of MASSOB in on line Newspaper, all schools, banks, markets, public offices, motor/ Keke parks, air/seaports and other corporate bodies shall be closed to commemorate the event.

“We know that the overzealousness, partiality and brutality of Nigeria security agents will be displayed in couple of days in Biafra land towards May 30th.

“No amount of their intimidating patrols and show of force will ever deter MASSOB and other pro-Biafra groups from honouring our past heroes and friends of Biafra on May 2024,” the statement read .

MASSOB assured that there would be no public processions, rally or forceful enforcement on the citizens to adhere or obey directives involuntarily.

Madu added, “As we march into 30th May 2024, we advice all Biafrans and Ndigbo to join in the celebration, in remembering the day His Excellency Dim Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu made the historic declaration of Biafra.

“Every household shall light up a candle in their homes in the spirit of Biafranism. Stay in your house and pray while you light your candle on 30th May.

“As we preach non-violence, we shall maintain the principle of non-violence in all of our approach towards Biafra actualization and restoration.

“As May 30th anniversary celebration is sacrosanct, MASSOB acknowledged the conscious awareness and synergies among the pro-Biafra groups and other organizations in Biafra land towards the preparations and enthusiastic spirit in readiness for the celebration of Biafra declaration anniversary.”