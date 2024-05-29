2023 Imo Guber: Don’t Bother Appealing Tribunal’s Verdict, Arodiogbu Charges Litigants

•Congratulates Uzodimma Over Court Triumph

By Onyekachi Eze

The South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu has enjoined litigants seeking redress in higher courts towards the victory of Governor Hope Uzodimma in the November 11, 2023 to have a rethink.

This he said in words of advice to them wherein he asked them to welcome peace rather than waste of funds and time appealing the tribunal judgement.

The Imo State 2023 governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja last Friday trashed the suit brought before it by the candidates of the Labour Party and the People’s Democratic Party, respectively.

Even before Friday, the tribunal had on Wednesday dismissed petitions by APM, NNPP, SDP against the APCs.

The Candidates in their prayers had sought for the Court to nullify the victory of the APC Candidate, Governor Uzodimma on different grounds.

Alas, their individual quests was dashed to the wind as the tribunal re-affirmed Uzodimma’s victory in the said November 11, 2023 Guber poll.

Following the judgement, the APC South-East National Officer, Arodiogbu in his wise counsel had not only charged the litigants not to further waste their time and resources in appealing the tribunal judgement, but also tasked them to embrace peace.

Arodiogbu also informed them that allowing peace and tranquility reign supreme in Imo State would continue to ensure a good governance which Uzodimma had commenced since his first tenure in January 20, 2020 till date.

Adding that the Tribunal in its adjudication on the cases brought before it did justice and thus reaffirmed the massive votes polled by the APC Candidate in the last election.

According to the Political pundit cum health expert, for Uzodimma to have swept the twenty seven Local Government Areas shows he is the People’s candidate who endeared himself in the heart of Imolites through good policies, programs and projects.

“People of Imo State saw the need to appreciate the Governor for his exceptional four years saddle in office and gave him the bulk votes. 27/27 is not a child’s play. That’s a statement that would live for decades.

“If the governor had done poorly in his first tenure, he wouldn’t have ganeared half of the votes, but we all can see his indelible footprints. It transcends to the hinterlands of the State.

“Talking about human capital development, Uzodimma was never found wanting. Infact, there was a month Imo State topped chart in empowerment and employment packages. Who did that? Uzodimma. He understands how government works and is getting it right. So for him to have won that election and reconfirmed by the tribunal is not what a reasonable someone would further contest by appealing the verdict”, said Arodiogbu.

Furthermore, he called on the litigants to rather channel their resources and time towards joining hands with the governor in further developing the State.

In the same vein, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu on behalf of the Zonal Party Leadership and her esteem members congratulated Governor Uzodimma for his triumph at the tribunal.

He opined that as his name implies “Onwa”, he has continued to shine everywhere and in all spheres of governance.

He assured the governor of the South East APC support and prayers especially as he has maintained the fatherly roles towards the growth of the party and the people in general.

“This is wishing Your Excellency, our own ONWA OYOKO a resounding congratulations. You have trashed the distractions and will continue to do so for that main goal of selfless service to NDI IMO. Ride on Sir, we are solidly behind you, Ndi IMO are with you always. The Lord is your shield”, Dr Ijeomah Arodiogbu submitted.