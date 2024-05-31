Special Task Force On Nnamdi Kanu’s Release Storms DSS

A Special Task Force for the Release of Nnamdi Kanu will today, Thursday, May 30, 2024, storm the Department of State Service (DSS) in Abuja to see the detained leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).The Special Task Force would be led to the DSS by President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.It learnt last night that the Special Task Force will, among others, ascertain the state of health of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, his welfare in captivity, be debriefed on the activities of his legal team and brief him on the security situation in Igboland, as well as efforts being made to find a political solution to his incarceration and trial. News of the scheduled visit was contained in a statement signed and made available to News Express on Wednesday evening by Rev. Obinna Akukwe, Director General of lgbo Mandate Congress (IMC), and Media and Publicity Secretary, Special Task Force for the Release of Nnamdi Kanu.

He disclosed that members of the Special Task Force that will accompany Iwuanyanwu to the DSS include Barrister Cappeo Emejulu Okpalaukwu, Rev Obinna Akukwe, Igwe Uche Egenti, Eze Ibe Nwosu, and Prince Emmanuel Kanu (youngest brother of the IPOB Leader), among others available in Abuja at the moment.

Other members include; Chairman of South-East Traditional Rulers Council and Chairman of the Task Force, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Archbishop of Methodist Church, Umuahia, Diocese, His Grace Raphael Opoko (Co-Chair); Eze Akajiofor and Traditional Ruler of Enugwu-Aguleri, Eze Chukwuemeka Eri (Co-Chair); Archbishop of Anglican Communion, Owerri Province, His Grace Sunday Onuoha; Chairman Ndi Eze Igbo of 19 Northern States, Eze Dr. Uche Egenti; Eze Igbo Maitama, Abuja, Eze David Kingston Okey-Dede; Igwe Obatobie 1 of Abuja.

The Executive Secretary of the Taskforce is Barr Emejulu Okpalaukwu-Okpalaezeukwu, leader of Ebube-Agu Ndi Igbo in Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo Worldwide.

According to the statement, the Task Force had earlier agreed with Iwuamyanwu on the need to discuss with Nnamdi Kanu in DSS detention during the briefing of May 17, 2024 and he promised to take action immediately the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Leaders and Stakeholders Convention ended. The statement also revealed that the Special Task Force has received signals from Presidency sources that the second letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dated May 21st , 2024 appealing for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, is receiving attention and some responses have been given.