Canada Based Activist Raises Alarm Over Harassment Of Kinsmen

A Canada based Imo born, Comr. Obidinma Aku, popularly known as Abdul has raised alarm over what he described as continuous Police harassment, intimidation and extortion of his kinsmen of Obilubi, Obazu, Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA,Imo State.

Comrade Obidinma who was an Ace Broadcaster and fiery Right Activist in the Country before his relocation to Canada in 2022 alleged that one Austin who hails from the same village with him, and whom he also claimed was discharged from the police force, colludes with some elements in the Police to intimidate and extort their kinsmen.

While speaking to our reporter on phone, the Activist who equally operates the UHTV Naija online TV, stated that the said Man who goes by monika of “Civilian IG” boasts of having the Police Authority in his pocket, and therefore at any slightest disagreement with anybody in the Community, arrests them with his police cohorts who then detain them and eventually extort huge amounts of money from them as bail.

He cited a recent case where the Man, Austin deliberately orchestrated an altercation with two local security Vigilantes who were arrested and detained over alleged trumped up charges of threat to life.

He said the two men were said to have been detained at the Monitoring Unit of the State command and released after paying huge sums for bail.

The two men were said to have been detained and released after the police had taken a huge some of money from the community for their bail. Comrade Obidinma appealed for attention of the Imo State Police Commissioner on the alleged development in his Community.

He decried the act as that of a criminal cartel harassing innocent Citizens.

He said he will await the CP’s investigation and outcome before taking further action on the matter.

However when this Newspaper tried to reach the alleged Austin,most of those who spoke to our Reporter in the Community, denied knowing the Man.

“We don’t know about the incident or the Man in question” they said.