Imo Airport Gets Night Landing Facilities

The fear of no night landing aircrafts in Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri has ceased to exist as aeroplane and passengers can now make use of the facility in the night.

For over two decades the airport came into existence, night landing facilities have been a burden against night flights.

Panic stricken passengers and aircraft crew develop cold moments whenever it flights in and out of Owerri are delayed.

But courtesy of the administration of Senator Hope Uzodimma, the night landing fear has become a thing of the past.

Trumpeta learnt history was made on 25th May, 2024 when the first aircraft from Abuja landed Owerri under such circumstances at 7.15pm and left to Lagos.

It was gathered that apart from creating another air transport traffic, it will boost the economy of the State.