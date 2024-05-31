Good News For Untapped Football Talents

•As Tochil Football Academy Births In Imo

••Opens Window For U-17 Players, Coaches In Nigeria

By Onyekachi Eze

Prospective footballers itching to make a Career from the round leather game will have an opportunity now, courtesy of an enterprising project by Ambassador (Dr.) Tochil Nwaneri, as he floats a football academy named “Tochil Football Academy” boldly nicknamed “T Ballers”.

This is premised on his desire to create ample opportunity for wasting young talents and those willing to harness their skills of football as a career and hobby.

Tochil Football Academy is geared towards catching them young and grassroot based foundation for the youths.

According to the Sponsor and Chairman Tochil Football Academy, he harped on the need to support the younger ones with the potentials in footballing to attain their goals.

Maintaining that while the under-17 open football screening commences on the

30th June 2024, it would draw the curtains on 7th July 2024, an eight days compulsory exercise.

Venue remains Amiri Central School stadium, in the Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State.

Within the screening days, commencement time will be 9am prompt, each day.

However, interested young males from the ages of ten years to seventeen years and thereabout are expected to hit the attached telephone numbers 09122108698 or 09062371614.

For more rapid response, prospective players are to send messages on the provided E-mail address @ Tochilfbacademy@gmail.com .

It was further learnt that for effective job delivery, entries/search is open to all enthusiastic footballers across Nigeria.

Similarly, professional football coaches and experts in the field of soccer are enjoined to express their interest via the communication channels provided herein before the set dates.

According to Amb. Tochil Nwaneri, he would do everything lawfully right and within his reach to promote young talents who are wasting away in rural communities.

He promised to migrate the luckiest ones to abroad Clubs for better enhancement of their chosen career.

Hence, the philanthropic Ambassador charged the prospective players on dedication and seriousness.

The Tochil Football Academy Boss also assured that arrangements are on top gear for the female teams which will follow suit in no distant time .

It would be recalled that Ambassador Doctor Tochil Nwaneri is a household name in the philanthropic world; an empowerment master, whose decades of impacting on humanity cannot be over stretched.

The latest enterprise in giving a facelift to the unharnessed footballers in his immediate Community of Amiri, Oru East, Imo State and Nigeria in general deserves an applause.

As a distinguished Nigerian Diplomat and business maverick who has traversed the world, the Chairman of Tochil Group, a conglomerate with diverse businesses, in ensuring that humanity benefits from his milk of kindness remains his utmost joy.

There is no gainsaying the fact that Tochil Football Academy has come to stay, for the main aim of giving back to the street, this time, to lovers of football.