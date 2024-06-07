Peter Obi Condemns Vandalism Of Second Niger Bridge, Calls For Stronger Security Measures

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate, has strongly condemned the vandalism of the second Niger bridge, urging the government and security agencies to investigate and bring perpetrators to book. Obi praised Lord Zeus, a young Nigerian, for exposing the criminal act, which poses a significant threat to public safety and security.

Obi lamented the constant destruction of public property, including railway tracks, high voltage cables, and aluminum railings on bridges. He emphasized the need for stricter disciplinary measures and advanced electronic surveillance to monitor vital public infrastructure.

Obi called on traditional rulers, community leaders, market associations, and stakeholders to mobilize a collective response to educate and sensitize the public on the harmful effects of such criminality, which undermines economic development and puts lives at risk. He reiterated the need to build a safer, more prosperous Nigeria for all.