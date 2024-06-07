Charter of Equity: Orlu Traditional Rulers Endorse Owerri Zone for 2027 Imo Guber

Traditional Rulers from Orlu Political Zone,Imo State, have given their Endorsement for Owerri Zone to produce the next Governor of Imo State come 2027.

The Monarchs arrived at this conclusion on May 31,2024 in a meeting held at Office of Council of Imo Traditional Rulers, Mbari Street, Owerri.

They praised their Son,the Incumbent Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodimma for initiating the charter of Equity which they agreed will usher in Justice and peace in Imo,and smooth handover of power.

The Orlu Traditional Rulers explained that the Charter of Equity to hand over power to Owerri in 2027 was affirmed by Imo Council of Elders,and followed by an Interdenominational Service, before endorsement by Imo House of Assembly.

They therefore advised Aspirants from Orlu and Okigwe Zones to give Owerri Chance in 2027 as their own turns will come in future.

They said that anything to the contrary will be to jettison what has been agreed by all.

They pleaded for Peace to reign in Imo so that their son can peacefully hand over power to another Zone in 2027.