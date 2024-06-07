*As Friends, Associates Pour Eulogies on Business Mogul.

It was Celebration Galore in Ngor Okpala,Imo State and beyond as Friends, Business Associates, Political Allies, Relations and Well-wishers Acknowledge one of the greatest sons of Ngor Okpala,nay Imo State,Okenze Sylvester Obinna,the OKENZE NGOR OKPALA Gburugburu on his Birthday Anniversary.

Okenze hit 60 years of Age and deserved all the pump and peagentry that followed the Mile stone Achievement.

The Occasion was also marked in Warri, Lagos and Abuja by Friends,even in his absence.

However,the main Show that Shook the group took place in Ngor Okpala, where rainbow Coalition of Personalities across Political Party lines converged to celebrate the Business Mogul.

Okenze Obinna is not only a Community Leader and peace maker,but a renowned Business Man of repute and outstanding Political Figure across Nigeria.

He is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, LUXURY BUILDINGS & ACCESSORIES LTD, which he sited the Factory in his home town,Nguru.

A fit that endeared Okenze Obinna to the hearts of his people, including his extraordinary Philanthropy that knows no boundary.

Much as he has used his position as a foremost Entrepreneur to employ teeming youths,he has also used his enormous Political weight to help many budding Politicians to attain their Political ambitions and Dreams.

We in TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER join in Wishing Okenze a Bountiful Birthday in his Diamond Celebration.

We also recognize Chief Reginald Chux Amadi,CEO AMAREG GLOBAL CONCEPT LTD, a Consistent Loyal Follower of Okenze for all his goodwill and Humility.

*As Friends, Associates Pour Eulogies on Business Mogul.

It was Celebration Galore in Ngor Okpala,Imo State and beyond as Friends, Business Associates, Political Allies, Relations and Well-wishers Acknowledge one of the greatest sons of Ngor Okpala,nay Imo State,Okenze Sylvester Obinna,the OKENZE NGOR OKPALA Gburugburu on his Birthday Anniversary.

Okenze hit 60 years of Age and deserved all the pump and peagentry that followed the Mile stone Achievement.

The Occasion was also marked in Warri, Lagos and Abuja by Friends,even in his absence.

However,the main Show that Shook the group took place in Ngor Okpala, where rainbow Coalition of Personalities across Political Party lines converged to celebrate the Business Mogul.

Okenze Obinna is not only a Community Leader and peace maker,but a renowned Business Man of repute and outstanding Political Figure across Nigeria.

He is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, LUXURY BUILDINGS & ACCESSORIES LTD, which he sited the Factory in his home town,Nguru.

A fit that endeared Okenze Obinna to the hearts of his people, including his extraordinary Philanthropy that knows no boundary.

Much as he has used his position as a foremost Entrepreneur to employ teeming youths,he has also used his enormous Political weight to help many budding Politicians to attain their Political ambitions and Dreams.

We in TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER join in Wishing Okenze a Bountiful Birthday in his Diamond Celebration.

We also recognize Chief Reginald Chux Amadi,CEO AMAREG GLOBAL CONCEPT LTD, a Consistent Loyal Follower of Okenze for all his goodwill and Humility.