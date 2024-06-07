Tragedy; How Nurse Died At Boyfriend’s House in Egbu, Owerri

… Suspect In Police Net

A nurse who runs a chemist in Egbu, in Owerri North LGA of Imo State is dead and body deposited to mortuary.

The deceased nurse named Judith Okoro was said to have been declared dead when rushed to the hospital by a male friend named Charles.

Trumpeta learnt that the incident happened early Sunday morning after the deceased had visited the house of the male friend on Saturday evening.

Though, operatives of the homicide squad of Imo State Police Command have taken over for investigation and main suspect in custody, Trumpeta was informed that the matter is causing ripples as those who know the late nurse and the said Charles are surprised at what may have caused the death.

The family who are still in shock and in mournful mood disclosed that the Kate Judith Okoro was hale and healthy before she left house was surprised to be declared dead the next day.

According to the mother, she was asked to rushed to the hospital where she met the already dear daughter. She told reporters that the daughter while in a lifeless situation at the hospital had some bruises in her force and wounded tongue indicating she may have been attacked or faced with strenuous challenge before death.

The mother of the 22-year old girl further reported that the said Charles only claimed she took peppers soup and later started complaining of stomach ache and in the process he touched the face.

Trumpeta efforts to get the comment of police in the matter turned abortive as the police officer in charge wasn’t forthcoming with reaction even as the said Charles is being detained.