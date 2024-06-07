Barr Prada Uzodimma PhD: More Than A Scholarship Grant, Building, Inspiring Youths For Excellence – Mmeri Okoro

A patriotic citizen of Imo State and a fine scholar, Mmeri Okoro, says Barr. Prada Uzodimma, PhD, is a humanist and youth ambassador who has inspired and motivated many youths to become useful and responsible.

He disclosed this in a write-up he made available to our reporter in Owerri on Thursday.

He remarked that “in a world filled with opportunities and challenges, motivating the youths to strive for excellence, is a vital mission. Barr. Prada Uzodimma, Phd, believes that the energy, creativity and potential of young people are incredible forces that can drive progress and change”.

He said Barr Prada Uzodimma believes that “the youth are future leaders, innovators and problem solvers of our society. Their actions and decisions, well empowered, will shape the world we live in for years to come, therefore it is essential to motivate and empower them to reach their full potential through the branch of the scholarship Grant.

“Through this medium, potentials are harnessed, confidence is built in them to pursue excellence, believing in their abilities which had motivated them to rise to the challenge”.

“He hinted that”Barr. Prada Uzodimma, PhD, continues to provide opportunities for learning, opportunities for exploration and growth which has given access to educational programs, workshops and mentors. She continues to serve as a positive role model, which demonstrates her value for hardwork, resilience and Excellence”.