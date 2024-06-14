Next Generation Nigeria unveils Imo Development Champions Competition In Imo, As Founder Hon .Ugochukwu Williams Tasks Youths On Community Development

By Amaechi Chidinma

In a bid to substitute Government efforts on community development , within the week an Apex group under the aegais Next Generation Nigeria unveiled her pet Project

” imo development Champions competition” under the leadership of Hon.Dr.Ugochukwu Williams (FIICET)

In a chat with newsmen immidiately after the event at Rockview Hotels in the capital city of Owerri , Hon. Ugochukwu maintained that , it has been part of him to create ideas and effect development in communities in the 27 local Government Areas of Imo state.

Speaking in line with the theme “We are championing and challenging young people in Imo State to drive development in their immediate communities” Hon.Ugochukwu, the youngest aspirant in the past Presidental election in Nigeria under the people’s democratic party platform and CEO of so many business Conglomerates , reiterated that the IDC competition is a community development competition which operates in the 27LGA of Imo state , which helps to inspire young people to dream of initiating developmental project in their various communities , and also raise funds locally for local projects , he maintained that the youths will also be motivated in diverse ways to achieve their dream of a better Community , state and the nation

Speaking on the mission and vision of IDC , Hon. Ugochukwu hinted that , it is a platform where young people will take the lead and develop their communities as well as carry out some giant projects in their communities , in his words ” IDC is for young people who are ready to take the bull by the horn” he said it is good for citizens to play their own roles in Community development In his words “We can’t continue to wait for government, we have a role to play ” he submitted.

Continuing , Hon. Ugochukwu said Imo Development Champions Competition will help young people to find their purpose, position , passion and place in Imo state and the world at large, to develop the character and confidence to take over the future, with the notion that equipping young people with the skills and confidence to discover their potential makes a difference not only to them but the communities they live in.he stressed on the need for the Government at all levels to invest on young people to achieve the 2030 agenda for sustainable development, the IDC boss reiterated that IDC also creates a germane avenue to stumulate developmental projects among young people,

Also speaking with newsmen Mr Ikegwuonu, commended , Hon Ugochukwu for his initiaive , he said young people can engage in agriculture to enable food sufficiency.

Earlier in his speech Hon. Ugochukwu also stated that youths for the project will be properly screened for the set goals and objective of IDC to be achieved.

The event witnessed the presence of personalities form every sector of the economy, amongst whom is the representative of the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Aboki Danjuma , the leadership of Nigeria association of Nigeria Students NANS led by Comr.Anderson Uwakwe and host of others.