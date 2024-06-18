Ndiuhu Uloass Amurie Omanze Elects New Executives

.. As Okoro Returns Unopposed

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

It was a thing of joy for the people of Ndiuhu Uloass, Amurie Omanze, in Isu Local government Area of lmo State, last weekend when new executives were elected to pilot the affairs of the community for the next four years.

Speaking at the Amaekeleke town hall of the village,the electoral Committee Chairman, Chief Livinus Anorouo, during his speech said that the election was going to be free fair and credible .

He further assured all parties involved that it will play by the rules so that all things will move according to plans and for the interest of the entire community.

The election had 85 participants in attendance ,with 10 positions elected unopposed, to pilot the leadership of the community for the next four years.

The position elected include the office of the chairman with Mr Charles Okoro as the chairman, Vice Chairman is Obinna Osunwa , Secretary, Umanka Saby Esiogu, Assistant Secretary, A. Esomoun,

Financial Secretary, Emeka Okoakachi, Treasurer,Chief Basil Nwama, PRO,Emeka Ihimere, Provost 1,Uzoma Ozorigbo , Provost 2, Ikechukwu Onuegbu and Social Welfare as Paschal Obi .

In his acceptance speech,the newly elected chairman who was re-elected for his second term, Mr Charles Okoro thanked Ndiuhu Uloass Amurie Omanze people for trusting him that much to still re-elect him as their chairman for the next four years.

He promised to carry his exco along in other for them to move the village forward collectively.

“We have done our best in the last four years and with the best of my ability as the chairman, I promise to put in my best to ensure that things are better now than it has been”.

Contributing further,the electoral Committee Chairman, Chief Livinus Anorouo ,said that the election was free, fair and credible as he charged the newly elected chairman and his exco members to have the interest of the community at heart first, stating that if that is done ,it will bring expected development for the community.