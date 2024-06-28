Crisis Rocks Imo PDP As Former State Secretary, Nnawuihe Takes Caretaker Committee To Court 

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP,Imo State Chapter has depeend as a Former State Secretary of the Party,Hon Ugochukwu Nnawuihe has dragged the party to Imo State High Court,Mgbidi.

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP,Imo State Chapter has depeend as a Former State Secretary of the Party,Hon Ugochukwu Nnawuihe has dragged the party to Imo State High Court,Mgbidi.

In the suit Hou,59/2024, the Plaintiff is seeking the sacking of Imo PDP Seventeen Caretaker Committee, saying it is an aberration and not in Consonant with PDP Constitution.

Nnawuihe prayed the Court that Imo PDP is not in an emergency to warrant the appointment of the Caretaker Committee, saying that some Officials from the State Working Committee SWC resigned.

He said that the proper thing to do is call a Stakeholders meeting and replace the vacant offices and mot the total dissolution of the entire State Executive of the party against the PDP Constitution.

In the suit he joined the the Imo PDP Caretaker Committee Chairman, Engr Chidi Dike and all members of the Seventeen Member Caretaker Committee inaugurated by the party to take care of Imo PDP affairs.

Nnawuihe said he will pursue the Matter to a conclusive end to stop further actions by those who may wish to discard PDP’s Constitution.

Nnawuihe said he has been a member of PDP since 1999 as State Secretary and not ready to leave the party.