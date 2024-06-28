Imo Industr, Mines, Solid Minerals Commissioner Ibejiako Vows To Create Conducive Business Environment For Miners, Tipper Drivers

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The Commissioner for Industry, Mines and Solid Minerals, Hon ,Ernest Ibejiako aka (Nwa Ndaa) has assured that he is going to do everything within his power to ensure that Miners and Tipper Drivers doing business within the state enjoy conducive environment devoid of challenges and obstacles.

Hon, Ibejiako gave the assurance during a Joint Meeting of the Miners and Tipper Drivers in the State with his Ministry, at the State Secretariat Complex.

In that effect, the Commissioner dissolved all the Revenue Collectors appointed by the past administrations of the Ministry and disclosed that the new Revenue Collecting Agents would be duly appointed and signed by him.

He urged them to give the new Revenue Collectors all the necessary cooperation needed to function by paying all the backlog accruable revenues in line with the adopted and approved state revenue subheads of the Ministry for improved government Internal Generated Revenue (IGR) payable to government Treasury Single Account.

The Owerri born commissioner promised that the Ministry on its part will ensure that all the necessary documentations will be done to numbers and given to both Miners ,Artisan Miners prior to complete documentations in line with the extant laws of both Federal and State governments.

He however commended the high level of cooperation and support the Miners and Off-Takers have given him that made him to succeed in his responsibilities adding that he shall continue to interface harmoniously and together they shall build a better Imo of their dream, and in accordance with the Shared Prosperity Mantra of the State government.

Contributing,the Chairman of Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee,(MERANCO) Hon Dominic Mgbeanuli,commended the Commissioner for creating synergy between the Ministry, Federal Mines Office and stakeholders which will in turn help to create a peaceful environment for them to do their businesses.

Mgbeanuli who was the Former Commissioner in the Ministry, prayed to God to protect the commissioner as he goes ahead ,to pilot the affairs of the Ministry to an enviable height.

Earlier in their different addresses,the Chairman Miners Association of Nigeria, Imo State Chapter, Prince Ugochukwu Onyenwenwa, as well as the Chairman Tipper Drivers Association, Imo State Chapter, Mr Izuchukwu Okebaram appealed that the Ministry and Associations should have a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)which will serve as a point of reference for subsequent administrations, and pledged their total support to the Commissioner.