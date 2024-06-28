Uzodimma’s Education Reforms Receive Commendations As Imo School Children Emerge Best In Nigeria 

The transformative drive of the 3R administration in the education sector has resounding accolades as Imo secondary school students were adjudged the best performing students in Nigeria in faraway Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

As a lover of quality education, Governor Uzodimma has deliberately invested massively in the education sector, in line with his belief that the greatest gift a child can be given by the State is quality education. Articulating his policies in line with proven strategies for the improvement of educational standards in Third World countries, the 3R administration has prioritised quality learning, good infrastructure and motivated teaching staff as key policy focus of the administration to improve Imo’s place in education ranking across Nigeria.

Knowing that Imo has always held an enviable ranking in school enrollment and academic performance, especially, in the secondary education level, the 3R administration of His Excellency Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma does not only intend to guarantee that Imo retains its place, but has put necessary incentives in place to encourage better performance among Imo public school children.

The performance of pupils of the Government College, Owerri at the 65th Annual National Conference of School Principals which held in the nation’s capital, where these brilliant students won the Quiz Competition, both at the junior and secondary categories, having represented the Southeast region in the competition, proves beyond every doubt that the government’s huge investments aimed at guaranteeing a brighter future, not just for our children, but our State, is yielding good results.

While congratulating the Quiz competition champions, a communications expert and policy implementation advocate, Dr. Chibuike Onyeukwu, praised the governor’s initiative in education as one of the best in the country.

“This victory is a clear affirmation that the governor’s vision for quality education is efficient and progressive. An investment in quality education is an investment in a great future for our dear State, and I congratulate these brilliant children and their teachers at the Government College, Owerri for making Imo proud and as well justifying the governor’s huge investments in the education sector.”