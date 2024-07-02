Ex Imo Deputy Governor, Madumere Buries Mother   

Pomp, pageantry enveloped Achi, Mbieri community in Mbaitoli, local government area, Imo Stat as former deputy governor of Imo state, Prince Eze Madumere laid to rest, the matriarch of the family and mother Ugoeze Malinda Chikanele Madumere.

The ceremony which was graced by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma attracted dignitaries across the country. Former governor of the state , Chief Emeka Ihedioha , the Deputy Governor, Dr. Chinyere Ekomaru, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha , Senator Ezenwa onyewuchi, former NUJ chairman, Fidel onyeneke Hon. Kezie Ugazechi, Chief Chukwuma Ekomaru and host of others.

The Governor highlighted that Ugoeze Madumere lived a life worthy of emulation and enjoined the citizenry to emulate same.

According to him Ugoeze was God fearing and devoted Christian. He indicated that she was a shining light to the society.

Speaking, the former Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere described the mother as a rallying point in the family and community.

He revealed that she was accommodating, kind hearted and above all love God fearing. Prince Madumere urged God to accept her soul and give same eternal rest

The Governor who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Lady Ekomaru enjoined Nigerians to always leave a legacy which will enable society and prosperity to remember with fun memories.

In his Sermon , Anglican Bishop, Diocese On The Lake, Rt Rev.Chijioke Oti, quoting Hebrews 9 admonished Nigerians to reflect on where they will spend eternity.

Bishop Oti highlighted that it would amount to double jeopardy, if after suffering in this world one finds himself in hell fire. The Bishop described death as a price that every mortal must pay.

His words, “Death is a misery and a price every body must pay .

This is where God is greater than every human being .We urge the will of God to be done in our lives . We cannot run away from death” .

The clergy man submitted that there is life after death and what is important to humanity is eternal life of glory, where there is no sorrow and pain.

He submitted that the life we live does not belong to us . “God gave us this life, we must choose between everlasting life and hell fire.”

Bishop Oti described the late Ugoeze Madumere as a true woman of God , imbibed with the fear of God. “She was an embodiment of Humility, Truthfulness ,and affects all that came in contact with her with Love and Compassion

Bishop Oti emphasized that God is a righteous God that Judges human rightly and in the Judgment of God ,you do not need a lawyer to defend you .

According to him, all our deeds are recorded daily and as one appears this will manifest before God.

“After death, Judgement follows, and he Judges faithfully, all our deeds are open before God. All the Judgements are written on a daily basis, there is no room for compromise. All must be prepared to give account of his life history before God Almighty “.