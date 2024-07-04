Female Security Officer Sues Director Over Alleged Sexual Harassment In Imo

By Okey Alozie

Ms. Moudline Durueke’s lawyer, Barrister J. L. Okoro, has made good on his threat to go to court to get justice for her over her allegations of workplace sexual harassment, hostile work environment and retaliation she has suffered. Her lawyer, Barrister J.L. Okoro, has filed a legal complaint at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria holding at Owerri. This comes as a report from the Virtuous Women’s Forum, one of the groups that have voiced support for Durueke’s quest for justice.

Durueke sued the alleged perpetrators of sexual harassment and hostile work environment against her, Mr. Christian Chukwuma Osuagwu (the HOD for Accounts at the Ministry of Homeland Security and Vigilante Affairs) and Mr. Laz Okechukwu Onuegwunwoke (the Director of Administration and Finance and Covering Duty Permanent Secretary at the same Ministry).

Mrs. Ijeoma Uwandu, the President of Virtuous Women’s Forum, had said in a statement to the media regarding Ms. Durueke’s ordeal, that the least the state must do to avert a peaceful demonstration by women of Imo State was to restore the victim to her place of work at the time she filed her internal complaint. “Now that the matter is in court, we may allow the judicial process to run its course,” Uwandu said.

Barrister Okoro filed a suit in the said court, on June 11, 2024 as Suit No NICN/OW/17/2024. An initial hearing date has been scheduled for July 19, 2024.

As at the time of filing this report, sources indicate that the alleged perpetrators of the alleged sexual harassment and hostile work environment (Osuagwu, and Onuegwunwoke) have been served with court papers.

In addition to the damages sought, Durueke is asking to be made whole for her loss of income due to the alleged illegal, unethical, and immoral actions of the two defendants, as well as to be restored to her cherished place of work. The complainant also seeks a declaration by the court that “the sexual harassment complained about by the claimant against the 1st and 2nd defendants amounts to undue influence and gross misconduct and abuse of office by the superior officers.” Durueke also prayed the court to declare that “the method deployed by the Head of Service was wrong in law, as technicality cannot defect the course of justice.”

The Defendants have fourteen (14) days from the date of service to respond to the lawsuit. Defendants who are sued in their personal capacities can respond personally or respond through a lawyer.