Imo Moving On One Page As Heavy Weights Commence Reconciliation

..Uzodimma, Okorocha, Ihedioha, Izunaso Jam

The development filtering into Imo State is beginning to gladen my hearts as hitherto Political Heavy Weights are seen flocking together in Conviviality.

The Good News happened through last week as these gladiators attended same functions and were seen hugging each other to the delight of Imo people and Shock to those who thought Politicians are enemies forever.

The sitting Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma was captured in same functions with his immediate two Predecessors Senator Rochas Okorocha and Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha who were seen by many as his Political rivals.

It was Ihedioha first and his Predecessor, Okorocha at the Investiture of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, Mbaise.

Both were meeting for the first after a long time.

Okorocha teamed up with Uzodimma to remove Ihedioha from Douglas House through the Supreme Court.

However,the one that left many people wondering was seeing Ihedioha and Uzodimma in a Bear hug in Oguta, during the burial of Late Mrs Nwapa.

Both arch Political enemies exchanged banters and even had hearty discussions, which only Two of them could say what the Said to each other.

Few days later,both met again in Owerri at the reception of Justice Nwosu Iheme, where Okorocha also was in attendance.

In Oguta, Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi,who many say is not happy with Ihedioha,with the allegation that Ihedioha denied him Owerri Zone PDP ticket,was also in Oguta.

But Onyewuchi was not sighted greeting Ihedioha.

Meanwhile, Senator Izunaso was seen sitting between Ihedioha and Uzodimma as if mediating the Parley.

The Mbieri,Mbailtoli residence of former Deputy Govenor,Prince Eze Madumere turned another meeting point,as Imo Political Heavyweights from every Political party converged as Madumere buried his mother,Ugoeze Malinda Madumere.

The latest situation is a signal of what will happen in Imo State in the next few years as the State prepares to elect new Governor in 2024.

Indications are that there will be less acrimony if all the Political Oracles play together, since there is no permanent enemy,but permanent interest,in Politics.