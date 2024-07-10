Chizzy Ahubelem Declares For Isiala Mbano LGA Executive Chairmanship 

By Onyekachi Eze

Barely ten weeks to the Local Government Area Chairmanship and Councillorship elections in Imo State, a youthful and enterprising fellow, Engr. Chizitere Ahubelem has officially made open his intentions to contest the Isiala Mbano LGA Executive Chairmanship.

According to the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC, the Council election holds in September 21, 2024.

Prior to this, Engr. Ahubelem in a press briefing yesterday in Owerri hinted his intent to join the fray.

While he was hopeful that luck would smile on him in the final outcome of the exercise, he expressed delight on his antecedents.

Chizzy as fondly called was hopeful that given his many years of support and loyalty to the Party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, he has built a strong structure to fly with.

Regardless, the aspirant disclosed that even if at the end he isn’t declared winner, life will still go on.

He said, “Only God gives power. Politics is not a do or die affair. Even if I do not get it, that won’t stop my humanitarian gestures”.

He added that by the virtue of joining humanitarian activities with being a politician, as well as handling students, he can Chairman a Local Government effectively in line with the 3R mantra.

Other text of his press briefing reads,

“I am Engineer Ahubelem Chizitere, from Umueze Amuzari in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

“Today, it is my humble privilege to announce my intention to contest for the position of Executive Chairman of Isiala Mbano LGA.

“As a renowned software engineer, entrepreneur, and humanitarian, I have been driven by a passion to serve my community and contribute to its development. With a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Federal University of Technology Owerri, I have honed my skills as a software engineer, developer, and programmer. I am the MD/CEO of JIU HUA Nigeria Limited and Cars45imo, an online car dealership platform.

“As a dedicated humanitarian, I have touched the lives of rural dwellers, youths, and women. I have provided empowerment and scholarships to many, and recently sponsored over 1000 Imo youths to register with the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme. I am also the sole organizer of the Mbano Unity Cup, which brought together all autonomous communities in Mbano.

“As a loyal and committed chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and an avowed apostle of the Shared Prosperity Government of Governor Hope Uzodimma, I am determined to bring my expertise and experience to bear in serving our LGA. My vision is to harness the potential of our great LGA, create opportunities for our youths and women, and improve the overall well-being of our residents.

“My chairmanship agenda is built on the three pillars of Empowerment, Improvement, and Enhancement (EIE)

Which is;

“Empowering our youths and women through skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programs; Improving infrastructure development in our LGA;

Enhancing healthcare services and access to quality education; Promoting agriculture and economic growth.

“These pillars will certainly be seamlessly intertwined with the 3R Mantra of Governor Hope Uzodimma and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR.

“I urge all Isiala mbano APC leaders, stakeholders and super stakeholders including the entire people of Isiala mbano to join me on this journey to recalibrating and repositioning Isiala Mbano so that it becomes the hub of industrialization in Okigwe Zone and Imo State at large.

“I am committed to transparency and accountability, and I promise to work tirelessly to deliver on my promises”.