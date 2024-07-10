Ow North Council Election: No Zoning for Now Say APC Stakeholders.

The All Progressive Congress,APC, in Owerri North LGA, Imo State has said that the Party has not yet taken a decision to Zone or even where to Zone the Executive Chairmanship slot of the Area in the coming Local Government election in Imo State.

As source told TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER that after a Stakeholders meeting held by the party in the LGA attended by Member House of Assembly, Present and Former SOLAD,the APC LGA Chairman and other leaders, it was resolved that all Aspirants should go ahead and prepare for the party primary as no area has been given the sole authority to produce a Candidate.

To confirm the story,Our Reporter called the Owerri North LGA APC Chairman Hon Kelechi Azuike who confirmed the information.

Azuike said that the Leaders have not deliberated on issue of Zoning, adding that until the issue is agreed all interested Aspirants from Owerri North LGA are free to join the race.

” No, there is nothing like Zoning for now. We have not discussed that and every Aspirant is free to join the race” Azuike told TRUMPETA.

Our Reporters investigations indicate that Owerri North LGA is made up of Twelve(12) Electoral Wards of Four(4) Political Blocks.

They are Uratta Block with Four Wards,Alaenyi Block,Three Wards,Emii/Emeku Block with Three Wards and Obube/Agbala/Ulakwo(OAU) with Two Wards.

It is learnt that APC has fixed 15th and 20th of July as dates for party primary and 21st of September is the election Proper.