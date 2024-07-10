By Innocent Osuoha.

The National/Global President of University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA), Owerri branch, Queen Dr Linda Agua-Onyekwelu has commended the Owerri branch of the Association for resisting all devilish attempts by some dissents to put a knife into the things that held the body together especially the hosting of the just ended 110th NEC meeting of the Association at the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors Secretariat, Ph road, Owerri.

She spoke to Trumpeta Newspapers in Owerri while fielding questions in a special interview.

The National/Global President who spoke on her capacity as the Chief host commended the leadership dexterity of the branch Chairman, Louis Alozie, SAN, adding that the Conference was well attended as members from the over thirty branches of the Association including the diasporians attended.

According to Queen Dr Linda Agua-Onyekwelu,” I commend the people of Imo State for the prevailing peace and togetherness which showed that UNAA Owerri has not been fractionalized.

Speaking, the branch Chairman of Owerri UNAA, Louis Alozie, SAN, also spoke along the same line debunking allegations that UNAA Owerri branch was crisis ridden except that, as he put it, “some stupid dissidents are envious of the successes recorded by the branch especially the hosting of the just commenced 110th NEC meeting which lasted from 4th-7th July, 2024.

According to him, ” no amount of blackmail or infantile threat could stop or disrupt the NEC meeting and anybody trying any nonsense would be committing suicide”.

Alozie (SAN) regretted that a past leader of the body who could not account for the Association’s land property at Aladinma north layout and Concord area Owerri could have the courage to call organizers of a function which has Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu,( Aha ejiejemba) as her life Patron, ” group of fraudsters trying to defraud members of the public” adding that it was painful to believe.

The Owerri branch Chairman revealed that the branch parades, as her members, all the well meaning personalities in the State who are products of University of Nigeria who meet monthly to give back to the institution and society what they got from the institution.

In a quick reaction, a highly elated LOC Chairman, Surveyor Clement Nwabichie thanked God that his Committee was able to combat all minor expected challenges in the course of planning for the NEC meeting and was delighted the attendees were relaxed and savoured the hospitality for which Owerri town was known for.