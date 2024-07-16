Rt Hon Obinna Egu Secures One Year Health Insurance For 200 Constituents

.. Lauds Gov Uzodimma’s Health Insurance Policy

In a landmark development, the representative of Ngor Okpala State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Obinna Egu, Ph.D, has paid in full for the enrollment of 200 constituents into the Imo State Health Insurance Scheme.

During an interaction between the Umuohiagu Ngor Okpala-born lawmaker and the Executive Secretary/CEO of the Imo State Health Insurance Agency, IMSHIA, Dr. Uche Ewelike, the lawmaker stated that the essence of providing funding for his constituents to enroll in the health insurance program was to eradicate healthcare poverty and give back to the people.

Rt. Hon. Egu disclosed his intentions to make the sponsorship of health insurance an annual event that will run through his tenure in office. He said that the selection of beneficiaries will be carried out by the Traditional Rulers, President Generals, Women, and Youth Leaders of the 28 Autonomous Communities in the area. Noting that his political party, the APC, and stakeholders in the constituency will also nominate vulnerable persons who are the targeted beneficiaries.

The lawmaker, speaking further, lauded the State Governor, His Excellency Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma, CON, for his vision to launch the Health Insurance policy for Imo people to get adequate and quality healthcare services at No cost. He assured that he will always support government policies that promote the well-being of the people.

In the words of Dr. Uche Ewelike, he thanked Rt. Hon. Egu for his empathy and kind gesture in providing the funds for the health insurance for his people. He maintained that the exercise will provide great relief and enable people to gain access to quality healthcare services without worrying about financial instability. He described Egu’s kind gesture as worthy of emulation.

Giving more insight about the insurance scheme, Dr. Ewelike said that the cost for an individual’s enrollment in the initiative is N15,000, which will run simultaneously for one year and will cover the treatment of illnesses such as Malaria, Enteric fever, Diarrhea diseases, Pregnancy antenatal services, Delivery including Cesarean sections, Abdominal surgeries, and other non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, etc.

The official flag-off for the enrollment exercise will commence immediately in Ngor Okpala LGA.