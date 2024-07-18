Tragedy; As Flood Sacks World Bank, Egbu, Works Layout Residence

By Okey Alozie

Saturday 29th of June 2024 will remain indelible in the heart of the people living at World Bank Estate, site and services Egbu, works-layout and sister communities.

The people of the area and other strategic parts of Imo State witnessed a devastating flood and erosion that was orchestrated by heavy rain which started in the morning hours and lasted to the next day.

Our roving reporter observed that government appointees that plied through those places and residents of the area were all trapped for several hours by the heavy flood that ravaged the streets and roads. Buildings were covered with water, properties worth millions of naira were also destroyed just as residents and villagers were reportedly sacked. One of the victims who spoke to our roving reporter, blamed the government for not doing evacuation job in the areas mentioned above before the rainy season set in. According to victims the water channel were blocked and filled up and government did not consider it necessary to evacuate gutters.