Egbuoma Oguta People Decry Marginalization, Appeal For LGA Chairmanship Slot, Appointment By Uzodimma

The people of Egbuoma, Egwe/Egbuoma Ward in Oguta LGA of Imo State, have passionately appealed to Governor Hope Uzodimma to consider their sons and daughters in Political Appointment, as well as Oguta Council Chairmanship Slot.

The people made the appeal through one of their illustrious sons and former APC elected Councillor, Oguta LGA, Hon. Chike Ohanuba, while speaking with journalists in Owerri on Wednesday.

Ohanuba, who said that the people of Egbuoma in Egwe/Egbuoma Ward are highly marginalized in terms of political appointment since the Shared Prosperity Government came on board despite their input to the economic growth of Imo State coupled with their support and overwhelmed votes to Governor Hope Uzodimma during his reelection, stated that when Egbuoma people are richly considered in Political Appointment or Elective Position there would be enhanced peace, orderliness and development at the area.

“We passionately appeal to His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, to evenly consider the people of Egbuoma in Egwe/Egbuoma Ward in Oguta LGA for Chairmanship Position and Political Appointment.

“We fully supported and massively voted for the Shared Prosperity Government. No doubt, we tested appointment in the past administrations, just like every other community in Oguta LGA, but since the inception of 3R Administration we feel rejected and neglected. We also demand for Oguta LGA Chairmanship Position”, Ohanuba maintained.