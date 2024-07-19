Crisis Rocks Imo Judiciary, As Chief Judge Sues House of Assembly, Speaker, Attorney General, Judicial Commission

Confusion and Crisis have hit Imo Judiciary as the Chief Judge of Imo State Hon Justice Theresa E Chukwuemeka–Chikeka sues the Imo House of Assembly,the Attorney General of the State, the Speaker of the House and the National Judicial Commission,NJC.

In a Suit before the Federal High Court, Owerri Division, with No FHC/Ow/CS/35/2024,the Chief Judge as the Plaintiff filed a case in July 12,2024

Praying the Court for exparte motion for interim injunction restraining the Imo House of Assembly, especially,from inviting her or giving effect “to the “letter of Invitation dated July 10,2024”

The motion was granted and the case adjourned to September 19,2024.