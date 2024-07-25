Over 26,000 Candidates Battle For IMSU 2024/25 Admission

Imo State University (IMSU) has been a shining example of academic excellence and innovation within the sphere of higher education in Nigeria. With the emergence of Professor Uchefula U. Chukwumaeze, SAN, FCArb, as the Institution’s Vice Chancellor, IMSU has grown with leaps and bounds in consolidating the gains. However, those gains wouldn’t have been made without surmounting the reputation challenges that had affected her public confidence, just like many other institutions in the Country.

As a transformational leader, Professor Chukwumaeze rose within this framework, doggedly regained public confidence, and continuously guided IMSU toward a brighter future.

The restored public confidence has manifested in many ways lately, and one of such is the number of candidates seeking admission to the Institution. In the last few years, there has been a serious drop in the number of candidates who sought admission to IMSU. However, in the present 2024/2025 academic session, over 26,000 JAMB candidates are competing for admission to the University, incontrast to the below 15,000 applications in the previous years. This is proof that IMSU has regained its lost glory and public confidence.

Since he took over as Vice-Chancellor, Professor Chukwumaeze, and the university Management have worked tirelessly to implement several strategic initiatives that are ultimately geared at rejuvenating the University. The exemplary visionary leadership is grounded in the commitment to transparency, accountability, and academic integrity.

On assumption of office, one of the first things the Vice-Chancellor did was to disseminate to the public, an email address; talktoimsuvc@gmail.com, through which, students and stakeholders could freely report any type of unethical conduct, to ensure that the Institution functions honestly and efficiently. This initiative has recorded a huge success as all those found guilty have been sanctioned appropriately.

The expansion of current academic programmes and the introduction of new ones have both occurred at IMSU under his watch. These programmes are intended to conform to international standards and to cater to the ever-changing requirements of both the students’ population and the labour market. By promoting a climate of intellectual rigour and creativity, Professor Chukwumaeze has rejuvenated the university’s educational programmes.

His administration has targeted the advancement of academic standards across all faculties. By hiring highly qualified faculty members and investing in professional development, IMSU is establishing a cadre of educators who can offer world-class academic services.

Research is another cornerstone of Professor Chukwumaeze’s administrative goal. Recognizing the significance of research in furthering knowledge and tackling social issues, he has supported various programmes that encourage research and intellectual development within IMSU.

Understanding that students are the heart of every educational institution, Professor Chukwumaeze has implemented many programmes to increase student welfare and involvement. Student support services, including counseling, career advice, and health services, have been enhanced to ensure that students have access to the resources they need to succeed.

These programs, not only improve the student experience, but also build a feeling of community and belonging. By actively incorporating students in decision-making processes, Professor Chukwumaeze has developed a culture of inclusion and engagement.

Through his innovative leadership and unrelenting dedication to quality, Professor Chukwumaeze and the University Management have effectively rebuilt public faith in Imo State University. His strategic efforts spanning academic standards, student welfare, and community participation have rejuvenated IMSU, placing it as a pre-eminent Institution of higher learning in Nigeria. As IMSU continues to develop and prosper under his supervision, it serves as a tribute to the power of determined leadership and the lasting worth of education.