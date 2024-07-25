Ezenwa Onyewuchi Targets 2027 Imo Guber Race

… Officially Dumps Labour Party for APC

It’s no longer news that the Senator Representing Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri Zone) Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi has dumped the Labour Party for APC but information coming from his camp indicates that the move is targeted at positioning himself to run for the governorship race in the next election.

After information filtered in last week that Onyewuchi was billed to dump Labour party, the reports were confirmed on Tuesday when he appeared on the floor of the Senate Chamber to announce his defection to the APC.

Amongst those who witnessed his defection was the state governor for Imo, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

Trumpeta learnt that before now, Onyewuchi had been building an underground framework to run for the governor.

Though, he came on board as Senator under labour, but has not been able hold the party structure firmly in his care.

The inability to hold the Labour Party structure of Imo State under his care forced him to plan an individual campaign machinery for the purposes of launch a campaign outfit.

Apparently aware of the challenges therein and being aware that he may not have the required financial muscles and needed capacity to tackle a government in power, to enable him become next Governor of Imo State, Onyewuchi needed to move to APC.

Before now, he has been hobnobbing with Uzodimma and APC by attending state government functions including private visits to Uzodimma in Owerri and Abuja.

Trumpeta scooped that Onyewuchi has been raising a political structure said to connected with his ambition to run the next Governorship race.

Reasons for permutation is not farfetched as Onyewuchi is from Owerri zone angling for the coveted seat in 2027/8. After becoming House of Reps member in 2011 through APGA, Onyewuchi moved over to PDP in 2015 to get a second term ticket. In 2019 he moved forward to win the Senate and last year changed from PDP to Labour Party where he secured a second term chance.

Barely, a year after using the labour party to run for the Senate, Onyewuchi is now of the APC and likely to go the Governorship