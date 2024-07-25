OZYPA Congratulates Mandela On His Appointment As Youth Commissioner

..Pledges Support

With great delight The Board of Trustee, Executive and Members of Okigwe Zone Youth Progressive Association congratulate your honour on your appointment as the Honorable Commissioner for Youth and Talent Development. Your appointment is a hard proof of your thriving impact to the youth sector in Imo State and an evidence of your huge leadership acumen.

Accept our sincere felicitations.

The Okigwe Zone Youth Progressive Association (Inc.) join the entire Imo Youths to appreciate the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Governor Hope Uzodinma for his diligence towards your appointment.

We celebrate your emergence as a youth force, full of vigor and an asset that can surely develop the abundant talents in Imo Youths.

We identify with you and we pledge our loyalty and willingness to commit to your laudable programmes that will translate to developmental progress of Imo Youths.

Your appointment is a befitting honour bestowed on you. Our passion is to support you till you succeed.

We congratulate you once again and we pray God to equip you with all wisdom, good health and all resources to accomplish this enormous task of taking Imo youths to the twenty first century development height.

The massage was ably signed by; Korie John Nwannedi (President) Obowo LGA Lawrence ElochukwuUdogu, (BOT Member), Okigwe LGA

Anya Victor Chigozie, (Secretary) OnuimoLGA OfoezeUzochukwu. (BOT Sec.) Ehime MbanoLGA

Engr Innocent I. Enwenaonu, Ihitte/Uboma LGA, Ahanaonu Damian Uchechukwu, IsialaMbano LGA.