Ihiagwa Ancient Kingdom drums support for Jeffta Osondu

..Says his the best aspirant from Owerri West

By Nkama Chioma

Inline with high commitment to the progress and prosperity of ihiagwa Community , the entire Owerri West and Imo State in general Engr.Jeffta Peters Osondu has declared openly his intentions to run as a Chairman in the forth coming Local government election . people

In a press briefing with Journalists in Owerri which was held at ihiagwa civic center Trumpeta learnt that 4 people came out from Nekede to vie and with none from Ihiagwa so, the people of his Community who strongly believe in him encouraged him to join the race as they promised to support him to the very end.

Jeffta from information Trumpeta gathered is an astute business man,good administrator and the youth Chairman Owerri West ,APC who out of love to serve his people happily joined the race

At separate speeches Chief Daniel Opara , President council of Age grades Ihiagwa and Hon.Chief. Kenneth H.B Mgbechi, (JP)PG Ihiagwa Ancient Kingdom made mention that they have no doubt that he would deliver as expected when fully elected .

They Continuing urged members of the Community to ensure they vote massively for their own for quality representation.

The aspirant Engr.Jeffta Peters Osondu in his speech expressed that the people shouldn’t see the gathering to be a usual political jamboree but as one ,coming from one who has the potentials to transform Ihiagwa into enviable heights.

He stated ,that if he emerges,he would run an inclusive government that would accommodate leaders of each Community who will be involved in constructive policy making , regulation and service delivery,look into state of our local roads by ensuring regular maintenance, embark ona perodic registration drive for widows, pregnant woman and elderly to see to it thet they are enrolled in. Imo Stste Health Insurance Scheme.

Alo worthy note is ,Jeffta promising to improve Educational infrastructure to enhance effective learning environment fir students,Youth empower and initiation of a “Back to School” program in conjunction with other state youth organs, private Sector and wealthy indigenes which would be geared towards equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to leas productive lives.

In conclusion the aspirant stated that his vision for Owerri West is one of progress, inclusivity and sustainable development so,all should work hand in gloves to build a brighter future for Owerri West

As he vehemently reiterated that the race is not a do or die as all should let love lead.we are Owerri West before this race and Owerri West we will still become after the race.Win or loose all are all winners .