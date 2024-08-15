Fresh Protest Looms Over National Anthem Bill

The Take It Back Movement, a rights advocacy organization behind the just concluded EndBadGovernance protests, has threatened a fresh nationwide demonstration over the controversial bill on the national anthem.

ONLIN E reports that a bill seeking to penalize Nigerians who refuse to recite the national anthem is currently on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The bill which is being sponsored by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, seeks to impose a fine of N5 million or 10 years imprisonment or both on any person who destroys national symbols, refuses to recite the national anthem and pledge.

Reacting, the Take It Back Movement in a statement on Wednesday vehemently rejected the bill, saying that it threatens the fundamental rights of Nigerians.

The statement which was signed by the National Coordinator of the organization, Juwon Sanyaolu said the “bill should be discarded and not be passed into law, rather the government should redirect their efforts toward tackling the underlying factors that contribute to discord and strife within our country”.

They threatened a nationwide protest if the bill is passed into law despite the public outrage.

Part of the statement reads, “As a pro-people’s movement dedicated to justice and progress, we have observed significant public backlash against the bill, as citizens express their discontent.

“We perceive this legislation as an effort to stifle the rights of Nigerians, and we proudly stand with the people in raising our voices to condemn this unfair proposal.

“In solidarity with the people of Nigeria, we unequivocally denounce this proposed repressive legislation and vow to protect the constitutional rights of Nigerians.

“We will stop at nothing to protect whatever is left of our democratic rights as Nigerians, including mobilizing Nigerians to the streets if this draconian bill is not withdrawn immediately”.