Former Editor of Nigerian Horn Newspaper, Chuks Ofurum, is dead.

According to a release issued by the burial committee and jointly signed by Hon. Stanley Maduwuba and Mr. John Nze (Chairman and Secretary respectively), Ofurum’s remains will be laid to rest on Friday 30th August, 2024.

The release added that he will be laid to rest at his Umuoye Imerienwe country home in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.