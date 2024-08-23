A Call For Justice: Why Awa Ward Deserves Oguta LGA Chairmanship In 2024

For over two decades, Awa Ward in Oguta Local Government Area (LGA) has been a beacon of political loyalty and peace. Comprising five towns and four autonomous communities—Awa, Akabor, Abiaziem, Umuofor, and Ejemekuru—Awa Ward boasts the highest number of registered voters in Oguta LGA. Yet, despite their formidable electoral strength and unwavering support for successive governments, Awa Ward has been persistently marginalized in both political appointments and elective positions. As the next local government elections approach, it is time to rectify this historic injustice by supporting Hon. Richard Ugochukwu Ottih, the consensus aspirant from Awa Ward, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the chairmanship of Oguta LGA.

A History of Marginalization

Since the return of democracy in 1999, Oguta LGA has witnessed a disturbing pattern of exclusion of Awa Ward from key political positions. In the chairmanship elections and appointments, the other ten wards in Oguta LGA have dominated, leaving Awa Ward in the shadows.

Chairmanship Elections and Appointments (1999-Present):

Chief Achike Udenwa Administration (1999-2007):

1999-2002: Dr. Gideon Nwaeze from Obudi Aro Ward in Agwa political clan served as the elected chairman.

2002: Hon. Ohaebosim from Egwe/Egbuoma Ward was appointed as caretaker chairman.

2004-2007: Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona from Oguta Ward A (Oguta Ameshi political clan) was elected executive chairman.

Dr. Ikedi Ohakim Administration (2007-2011):

2007-2009: Hon. Emma Onwuzua (Uwaorie Agwa Ward), Hon. Ethelbert Nnanna Watchout (Uwaorie Agwa Ward), and Chief Johnson Okafor (Egwe/Egbuoma Ward) majority from the Agwa political clan, served as caretaker chairmen.

2010-2011: Chief Mrs. Joan Nzeribe from Oguta Ward A (Oguta Ameshi political clan) was elected executive chairman.

Owelle Rochas Okorocha Governorship (2011-2019):

2011-2019: Hon. Engr. Bernard Iroegbu (Uwaorie Agwa Ward), Hon. Henry Igbomezie (Izombe Ward), and Hon. Dr. Louis Obodo (Obudi Aro Agwa Ward) all from the Agwa and Izombe political clan, served as caretaker chairmen.

2018: Hon. Barr. Gerald Mgborokwu from Mgbala/Uba Ward in the Agwa political clan was appointed caretaker chairman and later elected executive chairman.

Senator Hope Uzodinma Administration (2020-Present):

2020-Present: Hon. Emma Mazi (Oguta Ward B), Hon. Ofili Ijeoma (Oguta Ward A), and Hon. Ifeanyi Nnani (Oguta Ward A) from the Oguta Ameshi political clan, and Hon. Dr. Chima Abiaziem (Mgbala/Uba Ward in the Agwa political clan) served as chairmen.

This persistent marginalization extends to the House of Assembly elections, where Awa Ward has never been considered for candidacy.

House of Assembly Elections (1999-Present):

1. 1999-2003: Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona from Oguta Ward A was elected.

2. 2003-2007: Hon. Ethelbert Nnanna Watchout from Uwaorie Agwa Ward was elected.

3. 2007-2011: Hon. Henry Igbomezie from Izombe Ward was elected.

4. 2011-2015:Hon. Walter Uzonwanne from Oguta Ward B and Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu from Izombe Ward shared the position due to political and court controversies.

5. 2015-2019: Hon. Uzoma Ezediaro from Oguta Ward B was elected.

6. 2019-2023: Hon. Barr. Frank Ugboma from Orsu Obodo in Oru Ward was elected.

7. 2023-Present: Hon. Gilbert Nwosu from Orsu Obodo in Oru Ward was elected.

Federal House of Representatives (1999-Present):

1. 2007-2011:Hon. Kama Nwauwa from Ndeuloukwu/Umuowere Ward in Izombe political clan served.

2. 2011-2015:Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona from Oguta Ward served.

3. 2023-Present: Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu from Izombe Ward in Izombe political clan is currently serving.

Key Appointments:

Ossemoto/Enuigbo Ward has also had a fair share of key appointments, with Prince Dr. Henry Okafor serving as the Managing Director of ISOPADEC and as a two-time commissioner. Additionally, Orsu Ward has produced a federal minister.

The Dominance of Other Wards in Oguta LGA

The dominance of the other ten wards in Oguta LGA over Awa Ward has been a recurring theme in the political landscape. From the Agwa and Oguta Ameshi political clans, these wards have consistently been favored in political appointments and elective positions, to the detriment of Awa Ward. Despite this marginalization, Awa Ward has remained steadfast in its loyalty to the ruling government, supporting every administration without opposition.

Awa Ward: A Pillar of Political Stability

Despite this blatant marginalization, Awa Ward has remained loyal and peaceful, supporting every ruling government without opposition. It is this undivided loyalty that underscores the need for justice. Awa Ward’s political strength and stability should no longer be overlooked. The time has come for Awa Ward to be recognized and rewarded for its contributions to the political landscape of Oguta LGA.

A Plea for Fairness and Inclusion

As the next local government elections draw near, we appeal to the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, the APC leadership, and all stakeholders to correct this historic injustice by supporting the Awa consensus aspirant, Hon. Richard Ugochukwu Ottih, as the APC candidate for the chairmanship of Oguta LGA. Hon. Ottih is not only a capable and experienced leader but also a symbol of the long-overdue inclusion of Awa Ward in the political leadership of Oguta LGA.

Conclusion

Awa Ward’s exclusion from political leadership is an affront to justice and equity. As history has shown, marginalization breeds resentment and instability. By supporting Hon. Richard Ugochukwu Ottih, the APC and the leadership of Imo State have the opportunity to heal old wounds and usher in a new era of inclusive governance in Oguta LGA. The people of Awa Ward have waited long enough—it is time for them to take their rightful place in the leadership of Oguta LGA.

Let us all, in good conscience, rally behind this cause and ensure that Awa Ward is no longer treated as an afterthought but as a vital and integral part of Oguta LGA.