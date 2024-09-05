NANS Threaten Nationwide Strike Over Increase Of Fuel

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on Wednesday sent a notification of a planned massive shutdown of all major cities in Nigeria, effective September 15, 2024.

The student body said the protest is in response to the recent fuel price hike and the perceived incompetence of the NNPC Director General, Mele Kyari.

The union equally demanded an immediate reversal of the fuel price hike and the removal of Kyari as the NNPC DG.

The notice was signed by Okunomo Henry Adewumi, President of the Senate (NANS).

According to the notice, the students plan to occupy all major cities in the country on September 15, 2024. The notice assured that the protest will be peaceful and lawful.

“We write to notify you of an impending massive shutdown of all major cities in Nigeria, effective 15th September 2024, in protest of the recent hike in fuel prices and the gross incompetence of the NNPC Director General, Mele Kyari.

“The incessant increase in fuel prices has brought untold hardship to the masses, and we can no longer stand idly by while our future is mortgaged by the actions of a few. We demand an immediate reversal of the fuel price hike and the removal of Mr. Kyari as the NNPC DG.

“We call on all Nigerian students across the country to wake up to this clarion call, as we will be occupying all major cities on the 15th of September, 2024. We shall not be silenced, and we shall not be intimidated. We shall rise in unison to demand a better deal for Nigerian students and the masses.

“We urge you to take necessary measures to maintain law and order during the shutdown, as we assure you that our protest will be peaceful and lawful,” the notice read.