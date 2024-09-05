Gunmen Raze Down Isiala Mbano Council Headquarters, Unleash Mayhem On Obowo Police Station

Some gunmen on Tuesday night attacked the council headquarters of the Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state located in the Umuelemai community.

The attack left the headquarters razed and some persons dead.

The attack happened as the All Progressives Congress in the state announced that its primary election for Local Government Areas chairmanship election was taking place across the state, same day.

Though the number of causalities had yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing this report but Okeomanews saw pictures and video clips of the arson circulating on various social media platforms.

In the clips, the council headquarters was seen being razed with voices in the background ruining the unwarranted attack, while pictures showed the lifeless bodies of some victims littered on the floor.

An APC chieftain who is a political appointee at the council headquarters who doesn’t want his name in print confirmed to Okeomanews that the attackers struck after they left the venue following the conclusion of the party’s chairmanship primary in the LGA.

He disclosed that those who died in the attack were some Ebubeagu security outfit operatives guarding the council headquarters.

He said ” we have left the council headquarters before the attack happened. We had concluded our primaries and left before the facility was bombed. Those that died are the Ebubeagu security operatives guarding the council headquarters. This is so unfortunate.”

No group has owned up to being responsible for the attack and no reason has been given for the arson as fear envelopes the area.

The spokesperson for the police in the state, Henry Okoye, had yet to respond to an inquiry concerning the incident.