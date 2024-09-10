Group Decries Imposition Of APC Councillorship Candidate On Ward 9 By Imo APC State Chairman

The Omenwane Group has cried foul over the imposition of one Mr Anumodu Bartholomew Chinemere from Ndegwu as the substansive Councillorship candidate for Ward 9( Ohii/Amakohia-ubi/Ndegwu) in Owerri-West LGA by the Imo State APC Chairman , Hon Dr MacDonald Ebere .

The group while addressing Newsmen in Owerri recently maintained that the state chairman single handedly picked Mr Barth , his brother in-law who is not a member of the party ,who has never participated in any party activity at the ward level not to talk of the LGA level.

They also revealed that Macdonald’s brother in law was never in the race ” he was not there the day all the aspirants in the ward declared interest either to run for the councillorship position nor did he later declared interest to run any other day . “Someone who does not know the Ward Chairman nor any leader in the ward”

The group’ s Chairman, Mr Anosike Ejikeme Michaels revealed that there were only 3 Councillorship aspirants angling for that position in Ward 9 ; Hon Fredinard , Hon Emma Lagos both from Amakaohia -Ubi and Dr Ngozi Duru from Ohii and non from Ndegwu where Mr Barth hails from before he suddenly appeared on the scene with the slogan that he was sent by the Imo State Party Chairman.

He said trouble started as soon as the Governor advised leaders to go back to their respective wards to harmonize and come up with a consensus candidate ‘” MacDonald then saw it as an opportunity to intimidate Ward 9 leaders and impose his brother in-law on our people while boating that no leader in Ward 9 has the balls to challenge him”

It is said that the state chairman and Mr Bartholomew are married to two sisters from Oru East .

They are calling on the state Governor, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma to looki into this ugly incident which tends to portray the party, her leadership and the present lmo administration in a bad light.” It is not late to correct this anomaly,how can the chairman come all the way from Owerri municipal to impose a candidate on an autonomous ward? they lamented.

The group is calling on the Governor to call his subject MacDonald to order and as well do the right thing by selecting a councillorship candidate from the 3 aspirants that declared interest to run abnitio..