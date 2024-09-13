Imo Monarch  HRH Nwakamma Laud  Compendium  Launch 

The Imo State Traditional Institution and Community Policing, Led by Hrh. Eze Dr Emmanuel Okeke and members of the state traditional institution recently launched a historic compendium , as Imo monarch HRH.Eze Felix Ugochukwu Nwakamma , Obieze dike 1 Na Umueze Nkume in Njaba LGA , says “The introduction of a compendium is a welcome development”.

HRH.Eze Nwakamma made this known in an interview with newsmen during the launching of the maiden edition of the Imo State Traditional Rulers and Autonomous Communities compendium held recently at the Eze Imo Palace, Mbari Street, Owerri He disclosed that the compendium was the first of its kind in the history of the state and the country at large he expressed delight that it will go along way to curb the issue of fake traditional rulers.

HRH.Eze Nwakamma maintained that traditional rulers will now have a reference point. He expressed dismay that some people do not know how many many communities are in the state, their names, the names of traditional rulers, their culture and tradition , he said the compendium will give them the necessary information needed.

Hrh .Eze Nwakamma hinted that the Traditional Rulers will work in unison to ensure the compendium is always up to date

Hrh .Eze.Nwakamma noted that it is a thing of joy that the governor, Sen Hope Uzodinma permitted, and supported the programme ,he commended the govetnor for his remarkable achievements and good governance in the state in the areas of infrastructural development, massive road rehabilitation and construction, improved workers’ welfare, human capital development improved healthcare among others.

The royal father disclosed that the compendium will also help to know the traditional rulers, adding that they can go to embassies without difficulties while the compendium will make it easy for them to be identified.

He further revealed that all the things that communities are known for are contained in the compendium including the names of traditional rulers, their brief history, their culture and tradition.

In his words ” Today the compendium has been launched , it contains the names, community ,it is to showcase the Ezes in the state, each column you see the name , title and brief history, culture and tradition, it will also serve as dictionary for younger ones” he said.