Uzodimma’s Former Aides cry out over Severance Allowances, Salary Arrears.

Political Appointees under the Administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo during his first four years in office are crying for help.

Their cries arose from what they described as negligence by the Governor since Uzodimma dropped them from his current Cabinet.

Those lamenting are mostly from the Special Adviser cadre who are complaining of not having received their statutory Severance Allowances, which should have followed immediately after their disengagement from office, according to rules guiding Government appointments.

Some of them also said that they did not receive their Salaries,as they are owed arrears from months they worked without salaries.

“Some of us received Appointment Letters but began getting salaries three or four months after. Till we left office,those salaries were never paid till date” this Newspaper was told.

Mostly affected were the Special Advisers SAs, numbering over two hundred that were employed few months before the Governor faced his second term battle.

“We are appealing to Govenor Hope Uzodimma to show us compassion by paying us some of these debts. We are suffering untold hardship because of the Economic situation of the country presently. May God touch his heart to remember us. We worked for Imo State and remain grateful for appointing us into his administration. But we beg for his mercy” one of the former SAs appealed.

However, indications are that Imo State Government is occupied with other issues and sees the payment of former Appointees as not a priority now.

” Where do you think Government will get the fund to pay Severance and salary arrears to over two hundred Former Special Advisers?”a Senior Government Official asked.

This Newspaper was told that even if they don’t get paid now, future Governments will do that,since Government is a Continuum.