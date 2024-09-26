Jubilation In APC As ISIEC Issues Certificates Of Return To LG Chairmen, Vice

You Must Relocate To Your Local Government…… Gov

By Okey Alozie

The Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC) has presented certificates of return to the winners of Saturday 21st of September 2024 Local Government election in Imo.

Report has it that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state emerged victorious in the 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State and 305 political wards to sweep the Chairmanship and councillorship positions respectively.

The ISIEC Chairman, Chief Charles Ejiogu who was poetic and dramatic while presenting the certificates said this was inline with the provisions of the law adding that the certificates of return for Vice Chairmen and Councillors will be presented to them in the next couple of days.

In his words “What has just happened is the concrete demonstration of the will and determination of the people to express themselves democratically in an atmosphere devoid of bitterness and rancor. “observers have adjudged that the election was very peaceful, free, fair, transparent and credible. Speaking further, the ISIEC boss commended Imo people for their understanding and unflinching support to the commission, and as well commended the state governor Senator Hope Uzodinma for providing enabling environment to carry out its statutory responsibility.

He also commended the security agencies, the media and the 17 political parties that participated in the polls for their various supports. Two of the Executive Chairmen elected are females, while 14 other females emerged as Vice Chairmen of various local Government Areas.

In her speech, the Chairman of Okigwe Local Government Area, Hon. Mrs. Nkechi Mbonu commended the state governor for given her the opportunity to serve as Chairman of the local government area. She also appreciated her people for considering it necessary to elect a women to be their Executive Chairman.

Similarly, the Chairman elect of Njaba Local Government Area Hon. Vitalis Obi in his own speech commended Governor Uzoodinma and the people of his area for the confidence reposed on him as the council chairman. He promised to tackle insecurity in his local government Area and improve infrastructure, agriculture and health sector in her place. Imo government already has mandated all the executive chairmen and their vice to reside and operate from their local government areas.