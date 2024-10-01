My father’s membership of IPOB led to our family house being burnt down; all of us now run for safety – Ukaigwe Charles

Ukaigwe I. Charles, from Imo State in Nigeria has explained why his entire family has fled their home to safety.

The promising young man who has been rendered homeless as their family house was burnt down, said that insecurity that his family members are now facing is as a result of his father who was found out to be a member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He said that as soon as his father was identified as a member of IPOB, some group of people came with the intention of wiping out all the members of his family.

“Immediately my father was discovered to belong to IPOB, one early morning, a group of people came to our home to kill all of us but cleverly my father was able to get the alert and told us and we all fled before they arrived our home. In anger, they burnt down our family house,” Ukaigwe recounted.

Continuing, Ukaigwe Charles said: “Now all of us are scattered and I don’t know where other members of my family are. I don’t know where my parents are and I don’t know where my siblings are. Everyone of us is in hiding. As I am talking to you now, I am afraid they may come after me if they discover where I am hiding. The best is for me to leave the country entirely.”

He said that he hoped to move out to a safer place outside the country at any slightest opportunity. Charles called on phone from his hideout and could not disclose where he was hiding for fear of being sort after by those wanting to wipe away his family members, as a result of his father’s involvement in IPOB.