Medical Practitioner Drags Imo NDDC Rep, Brothers To Court Over Land Dispute

A medical practitioner, Dr. Uchenna Uchegbu, has dragged his brothers including Hon. Kyrian Uchegbu, the Imo State representative in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to court for denying him share of their father’s landed property.

The defendants in the suit pending before Justice Obinna Nwachukwu of Oguta High Court and marked HOG/59/2022 are Chief Bartholomew Uchegbu, Nicholas Uchegbu, Hon. Kyrian Uchegbu and Chinedu Uchegbu.

The plaintiff had in his statement of claim, stated that his late father, Pa Hyacinth Uchegbu who died sometime in 1990 left his ten parcels of lands unshared.

Uchenna listed the inherited lands as Oru Ulo, Anya Eru, Okwdara, Oboro Ishi Okwdara, Oboro Etiti, Oboroishi Igbo, Amamiri, Oboro Oru, Ocha and Ota-Oka farmlands.

The plaintiff who substituted Chief Bartholomew, the first defendant’s and first son’s name with his first son, Engr. Ifeanyi Uchegbu after the demise of the first defendant, further stated that they all hail from umudara Umuorji Aborshi Izombe Community of Oguta Local Government Area, Imo State.

Uchenna averred that his siblings had excluded him in the sharing of the Oru Ulo portion of the land, the ground upon which he is seeking the relief of the court via a motion for interlocutory injunction filed on January 7, 2024 to restrain Engr. Ifeanyi Uchegbu and others from further interference with the lands pending the outcome of the main suit.

Though, the claimant had listed four of his brothers as defendants, he is enjoying the support of Kyrian, the NDDC rep and Chinedu the fourth defendant in the dispute that has now polarized the family.

The support is further clear as the counsel for first and second defendants is not covering the third and fourth.

When the matter pending before Justice Obinna Nwachukwu of Oguta court currently sitting at Owerri High Court Complex was last mentioned , Chief J.T.U Nnodum (SAN) announced his appearance as the lead counsel to the claimant .

He told the court that he is now leading J.I. Ogamba after being briefed, requesting for time to enable him go through the file.

Nnodum however, applied for an adjournment to enable him review the file.

Chief Kenneth Njemanze (SAN), Counsel to the first and second defendants said he didn’t oppose the application by the plaintiff’s counsel.

The matter was later adjourned to Nov. 26 for PTC